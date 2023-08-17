Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Trading Up 4.1%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 34,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 40,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHRS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHRS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

