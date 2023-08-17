SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 291,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 174,432 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $40.23.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

