Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 240,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 114,268 shares.The stock last traded at $92.98 and had previously closed at $93.99.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $999.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

