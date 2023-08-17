Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 240,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 114,268 shares.The stock last traded at $92.98 and had previously closed at $93.99.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $999.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.