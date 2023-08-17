Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.19.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

