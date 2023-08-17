Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

