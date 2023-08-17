Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $296.27 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

