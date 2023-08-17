Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $105,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,432,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,419,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.