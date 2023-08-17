The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

