Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $100,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,182 shares of company stock worth $57,773,619 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.22 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

