Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Sells $212,194.20 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) Director Kim P. Kamdar sold 353,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $212,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

