Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $112,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $222.40 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.80.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

