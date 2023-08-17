California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,899 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sealed Air worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.09.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

