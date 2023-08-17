Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 0.3 %

Workiva stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

