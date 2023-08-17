Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

