Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $113,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $30,587,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,017 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,732. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

