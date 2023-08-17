Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.