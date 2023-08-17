Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

