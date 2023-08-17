Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

