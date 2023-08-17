Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $118.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,061,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $118,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

