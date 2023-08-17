Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWAN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -154.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $887,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,624,214 shares of company stock worth $169,716,161. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

