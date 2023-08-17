Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

