Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,219,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $55,819,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE EQNR opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

