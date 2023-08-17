Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.87 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insulet Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

