ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $32,271,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $77,600.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $19.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,588,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

