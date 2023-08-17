Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.