Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

