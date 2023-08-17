Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

