Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Boston Partners increased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.52% of Ooma worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $120,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma Stock Down 3.0 %

OOMA stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

