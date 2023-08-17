Boston Partners Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

