Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 150.82%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

