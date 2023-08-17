Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) COO Richard Wagner Sells 2,628 Shares

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $82,808.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IIIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 51.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.