Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

