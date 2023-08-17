iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 241.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $69.87 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $845.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

