Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $169.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $196.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.