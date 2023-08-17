Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $169.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $196.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

