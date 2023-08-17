StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after acquiring an additional 226,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

