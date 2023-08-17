Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,387,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,746,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,719,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,111,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

