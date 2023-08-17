Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 5.5%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.22. 85,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 402,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ivanhoe Electric
