AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.07

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 876308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HKD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the second quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

