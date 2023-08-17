Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.42. 36,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 410,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKST shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. This is an increase from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $705,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,713,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

