Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,073,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,567,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $763.08 million, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of -0.59.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at $23,522,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.