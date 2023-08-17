Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,073,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,567,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Gaotu Techedu Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $763.08 million, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of -0.59.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
