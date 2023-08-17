Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.68

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.68 and last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 238755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.65.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2731713 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
