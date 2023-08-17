Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 3.8%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 916,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,406,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.