Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.41

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 283136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Knife River alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $6,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $4,582,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,691,000.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.