Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 167,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 37,926 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.57.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 297.42% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
