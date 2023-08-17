Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 167,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 37,926 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 297.42% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

