Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.42 and last traded at $69.01. Approximately 247,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 437,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

