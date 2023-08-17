Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 727,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 204,825 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.39.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.