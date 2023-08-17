Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Immunic by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 486,503 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 186,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,678,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
