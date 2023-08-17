Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.33.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $255.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 345.18 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $149,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,199,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock worth $9,477,821. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

