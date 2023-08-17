Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,135 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $42,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.