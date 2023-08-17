MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 18.8%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 87,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 67,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0029191 earnings per share for the current year.

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

